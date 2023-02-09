Technology

Lifeguards in Goa get AI assistance for rescue operations

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 09, 2023, 03:10 am 2 min read

Goan lifeguards have conducted over 1,000 rescues in 2 years (Photo credit: Drishti Marine)

The lifeguards on Goa's beaches will now receive the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) while conducting rescue operations. Drishti Marine, the state-appointed lifeguard organization, has introduced a self-driving robot called Aurus, and an AI-powered monitoring system known as Triton, to aid the lifesavers. To note, over 1,000 rescues have been done by Goan lifeguards in the past two years.

Why does this story matter?

During peak seasons, lifeguards have to monitor/patrol wide sections of beaches, and it is impossible to pay attention to every visitor.

This is where Aurus and Triton come into play. They increase the coverage area and aid in making beaches safer as they do not get tired.

Drowning is a leading cause of death at sea, and the duo can aid in preventing it.

How does Aurus work?

Aurus is a self-driving robot that can carry a payload of 100kg. It also serves as a logistics support vehicle. The bot performs many duties, ranging from patrolling non-swim zones, offering multilingual notifications, and alerting tourists if a high tide is imminent. The device has worked autonomously for 110 hours and covered a distance of roughly 130km. It can be seen at Miramar beach.

How are lifeguards aided by Triton?

The Triton AI system works in tandem with Aurus to save lives. It monitors the non-swimming zones, finds tourists in the waters and alerts them of the dangers, and also conveys information about them to the lifeguards. The system has been deployed at Baina, Benaulim, Morjim in North Goa, Galgibag in South Goa, and Velsao. Both Aurus and Triton are mainly support systems.

How are Aurus and Triton operated?

Drishti Marine uses 'tech lifesavers' present in the central control room of every beach, to operate the Aurus and Triton. These people decide the patrolling areas. The lifeguards are also trained to operate basic aspects of the two AI-powered technologies.

Robots are also being developed for rescue ops elsewhere

Last year, a robotic buoy to save people from drowning was demonstrated in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The device can travel 7m/second up to 600m in the waters. It can save three people at a time and costs around Rs. 5.5 lakh. Meanwhile, researchers at Anna University, Tamil Nadu are working on AI-powered drones for assisting in rescue operations at sea.