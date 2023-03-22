Technology

Here's how you can generate pictures using Bing Image Creator

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 22, 2023, 04:09 pm 3 min read

Bing Image Creator is being rolled out in a phased manner (Photo credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft is adding an AI-powered image creator to its search engine Bing. With the Bing Image Creator, you can now generate an image by simply describing the type of picture you wish to see. The tool is built on an "advanced version of the DALL-E model," and it is also available on Edge preview. Here is how you can access it.

Why does this story matter?

According to Bing data, images are one of the most searched categories, second only to general web searches.

The latest feature now makes Bing more useful, allowing you to generate written and visual content from one place.

However, the new tool is far from complete. The company said that it is optimizing how this new feature works in multi-turn chats.

How to generate images with Bing Image Creator?

With Bing Image Creator, you can generate almost any image that you can imagine. To do so, you will have to describe the image and provide contexts like location or activity, and pick an art style. Enter prompts like "draw an image" or "create an image" in the chat and the image creator will generate an image as per your inputs.

How safe is the Bing Image Creator?

The company has also taken steps to "limit the generation of harmful or unsafe images." "When our system detects that a potentially harmful image could be generated by a prompt, it blocks the prompt and warns the user," said Microsoft. A Bing icon will be added to the bottom left corner of the pictures to indicate they were generated with Image Creator.

Microsoft is also introducing Stories and Knowledge Cards 2.0

Microsoft is also introducing AI-powered Stories and Knowledge Cards 2.0 on Bing and Edge Preview. Stories will offer images and short videos, making the search experience more engaging. Knowledge Cards are something like infographics that provide fun facts and key information. They have been designed to include interactive, dynamic content such as graphs, charts, timelines, and visual stories.

It is being rolled out in a phased manner

Bing Image Creator is being rolled out in a phased manner. It will only be available to Bing preview users through Bing's Creative Mode and will be released on Bing's Balanced and Precise modes in the future. On Microsoft Edge, a new icon will be displayed in the sidebar or it can be invoked from Bing. Else, you can visit bing.com/create.