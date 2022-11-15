Technology

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, Pro 9 bookings open in India

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 15, 2022, 05:39 pm 2 min read

The Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 have support for a stylus pen

Microsoft is accepting pre-orders for the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 in India starting today. The laptops can be pre-booked via authorized retail channels including Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and multi-brand outlets in the country. The consumer model for the Surface Laptop 5 and Pro 9 starts at Rs. 1,07,999 and Rs. 1,05,999, respectively.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: Recalling the specifcations

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 bears a conventional design, narrow bezels, a backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, and an HD camera. It comes with Intel Evo certification - a badge awarded to laptops that don't compromise on performance. The device is offered in 13.5-inch and 15.0-inch touchscreen displays with a 1504x2256 pixels resolution, 10 multi-touch points, 201ppi pixel density, and Dolby Vision IQ.

It offers up to 18 hours of battery backup

The laptop is powered by 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U (for 13.5-inch variant) and i7-1255U processors, with Iris Xe GPU. It comes paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and offers up to 18 hours of battery backup. It houses dual far-field studio microphones, and Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 sports a 120Hz PixelSense touchscreen

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 sports a 2-in-1 convertible design with a keyboard and Slim Pen 2 support. It is equipped with a 10MP rear-facing AutoFocus camera, and an HD front-facing camera. The laptop flaunts a 13.0-inch (1920x2880 pixels) PixelSense touchscreen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, 267ppi pixel density, and 10 multi-touch points. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

It is offered with up to 32GB of RAM

The laptop packs 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U and i7-1255U processors, with Iris Xe GPU. It comes paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and houses a 47.7W battery with up to 15.5 hours of backup. It houses dual far-field studio microphones and 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Open sale for the Surface Laptops starts November 29

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 and Pro 9 are currently up for pre-bookings in India via authorized retail channels and multi-brand outlets. The models start at Rs. 1,07,999 and Rs. 1,05,999, respectively. They will be available for purchase starting November 29.