Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Samsung Galaxy M53 5G available with Rs. 15,800 discount

#DealOfTheDay: Samsung Galaxy M53 5G available with Rs. 15,800 discount

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 15, 2022, 01:02 pm 2 min read

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is offered in three colorways

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is a good offering for anyone who is looking for a 5G smartphone with multi-tasking and gaming-focused features in the sub-Rs. 25,000 range. The device boasts a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a 108MP quad camera setup, a capable MediaTek chipset, and a Vapor Cooling system. It is currently selling with Rs. 15,800 discount via Amazon. Here's more about the deal.

Everything to know about the deal

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G bears a price tag of Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 26,999 for its 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations, respectively. On purchasing the device via Amazon, you can get Rs. 2,500 instant discount via SBI and Federal Bank cards, and up to Rs. 13,300 exchange benefits on eligible devices. Both the offers collectively make the handset cheaper by up to Rs. 15,800.

The phone boasts a 120Hz Super AMOLED Plus screen

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, the device is fitted with a quad camera arrangement, along with an LED flash. The handset features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 394ppi pixel density, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It is equipped with a 108MP primary camera

In the rear camera department, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G gets a 108MP (f/1.8) main shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and 2MP (f/2.4) macro and depth sensors. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

A MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC powers the device

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is fueled by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. It comes paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device is shipped with Android 12-based One UI 4.1. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging. On the connectivity end, it gets 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.