Top 5 smartphones in India under Rs. 30,000

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 09, 2022, 05:25 am 4 min read

Best smartphones in India under Rs. 30,000

Finding a smartphone with premium features at an affordable price tag can be a time-consuming task. The market is flooded with a wide range of capable options and you may end up spending hours conducting research. So, to ease up your process of picking up the right smartphone, we present our list of the best smartphones under Rs. 30,000.

Smartphone #1 Moto G82: Starts at Rs. 21,499

The Moto G82 bears an IP52-rated design with a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It packs a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) 10-bit pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device draws power from a Snapdragon 695 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

The rear camera setup on the Moto G82 is headlined by a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Smartphone #2 Samsung Galaxy M53: Starts at Rs. 26,499

The Samsung Galaxy M53 features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It packs a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. A MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC powers the smartphone, with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging technology.

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G's rear camera arrangement comprises a 108MP (f/1.8) primary camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and 2MP (f/2.4) depth as well as macro sensors. For selfies, it sports a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Smartphone #3 Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Starts at Rs. 26,999

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge has an IP53-rated build quality and features a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, combined with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108MP (f/1.89) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.45) selfie camera.

Smartphone #4 POCO F4 5G: Starts at Rs. 27,999

The POCO F4 5G features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Dolby Vision. Under the hood, the device houses a Snapdragon 870 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast-charging technology.

The POCO F4 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP (f/1.8, OIS) main lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it has a 20MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.

Smartphone #5 OnePlus Nord 2T: Starts at Rs. 28,999

The OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out and an under-display fingerprint sensor. The device boasts a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It houses a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support.

The OnePlus Nord 2T has triple cameras on the back, including a 50MP (f/1.9) main lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. For selfies, it features a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.