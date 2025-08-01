Adani Power announces a share split: How it affects stockholders
What's the story
Adani Power has announced a stock split, with the company's board of directors approving the division of each existing equity share of face value ₹10, into five equity stocks of face value ₹2 each. The decision is subject to shareholder approval. It aims at improving liquidity and encouraging retail participation by making the shares more affordable.
Strategic decision
Total capital value unchanged
After the split, the total number of authorized shares will increase five times. However, the total value of the authorized, subscribed, and paid-up share capital will remain unchanged at ₹24,800 crore.
Capital structure
A look at the split
Before the split, Adani Power had 2,480 crore authorized equity shares of face value ₹10 each, totaling ₹24,800 crore. Post-split, the authorized capital will comprise 12,400 crore shares of ₹2 each while keeping the total value at ₹24,800 crore. The record date for this stock split will be announced after shareholder approval and communicated accordingly.
Financial performance
Adani Power reports Q1 results
Adani Power also announced its June quarter (Q1 FY26) results, with consolidated net profit declining 15.5% year-on-year to ₹3,305 crore, from ₹3,913 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations fell 5.9% YoY to ₹14,167 crore from ₹15,052 crore. However, on a sequential basis, profit increased by 27.1% from Q4 FY25, due to one-time income and steady EBITDA performance.