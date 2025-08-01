Adani Power announces a share split: How it affects stockholders

Adani Power has announced a stock split, with the company's board of directors approving the division of each existing equity share of face value ₹10, into five equity stocks of face value ₹2 each. The decision is subject to shareholder approval. It aims at improving liquidity and encouraging retail participation by making the shares more affordable.

Strategic decision Total capital value unchanged After the split, the total number of authorized shares will increase five times. However, the total value of the authorized, subscribed, and paid-up share capital will remain unchanged at ₹24,800 crore.

Capital structure A look at the split Before the split, Adani Power had 2,480 crore authorized equity shares of face value ₹10 each, totaling ₹24,800 crore. Post-split, the authorized capital will comprise 12,400 crore shares of ₹2 each while keeping the total value at ₹24,800 crore. The record date for this stock split will be announced after shareholder approval and communicated accordingly.