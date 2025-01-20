Will Taylor Swift perform at Gautam Adani's son's grand wedding
What's the story
In what could be a treat for Indian "Swifties," globally acclaimed singer Taylor Swift is reportedly in talks to perform in India for the first time.
The 14-time Grammy winner has been approached to entertain guests during the pre-wedding festivities of businessman Gautam Adani's son, Jeet Adani, per News18.
An insider confirmed these discussions, stating that "Taylor Swift's team is in talks with the Adanis."
Performance details
Swift's performance is yet to be confirmed
The insider further revealed that although Swift has not confirmed her participation yet, talks are in progress.
"Even though Taylor has not confirmed her presence as of now, talks are underway and it looks like the grand wedding will mark her first performance in India," the source stated.
Jeet got engaged to Diva Shah in a private ceremony in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in March 2023. Their wedding is expected to take place later this year.
Fan base
Swift's popularity and interest in India
Swift, famous for chart-topping hits like Cruel Summer, Blank Space, Love Story, Lover, and Shake It Off, has a massive fan following in India. Yet, she has never performed live in the country.
Her recent Eras Tour also skipped India; it only included Singapore and Japan from Asia.
Swift is well aware of her popularity in India. Back in 2014, while promoting her album 1989, she acknowledged her Indian fan base, expressing her awareness of their enthusiasm and support.