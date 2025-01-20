What's the story

In what could be a treat for Indian "Swifties," globally acclaimed singer Taylor Swift is reportedly in talks to perform in India for the first time.

The 14-time Grammy winner has been approached to entertain guests during the pre-wedding festivities of businessman Gautam Adani's son, Jeet Adani, per News18.

An insider confirmed these discussions, stating that "Taylor Swift's team is in talks with the Adanis."