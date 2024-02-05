Billie Eilish wins the Song of the Year for 'What Was I Made For?'

What's the story Billie Eilish is a generation-defining pop star and she has proved it again with her win at the Grammy Awards 2024. She won the Song of the Year with her heartfelt track, What Was I Made For?. Co-penned with her brother Finneas O'Connell, this emotional tune was the soul of 2023's blockbuster film Barbie. The talented siblings also bagged an award in the Song Written for Visual Media category.

Eilish and O'Connell expressed their gratitude

Eilish could not contain her excitement and exclaimed, "Whoa, whoops, yikes, ohhhh my goodness, damn, that's stupid guys. I'm shocked out of my balls." During her acceptance speech, Eilish expressed gratitude to Barbie director Greta Gerwig "for making the best movie of the year." O'Connell chimed in and said, "It's hard to feel deserving ever, but we certainly don't right now. We feel very humbled, very grateful."

