EGOT winner Elton John's biggest hits

By Namrata Ganguly 11:51 am Jan 16, 202411:51 am

Elton John's best songs you should tune into

Elton John has become an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winner after his latest Emmy victory for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium. He is now the 19th person to have bagged the coveted status. John won his first Grammy in 1987, an Oscar in 1994, and a Tony in 2000. Let's celebrate the musician's biggest hits below.

'Your Song' (1970)

Back when Your Song was released, it became John's first top 10 hit. It is a tender ballad, marking a heartfelt declaration of love. Written by John and Bernie Taupin, its simplicity and sincerity shine through. John's soulful piano and sincere vocals convey the universal sentiments of affection, making it a timeless anthem for expressing the depth of one's feelings.

'Tiny Dancer' (1971)

While it did not do well when it was released as a single in the US, Tiny Dancer eventually went on to become one of John's most-loved songs following its feature in Cameron Crowe's 2000 film Almost Famous. The timeless classic, referred to in several contemporary musician's songs, captures the essence of 1970s Los Angeles in six minutes and 47 seconds.

'Rocket Man' (1972)

Rocket Man is John's cosmic ballad that explores the loneliness and isolation of space travel. With Taupin's poignant lyrics and Elton's emotive vocals, the song captures the emotional toll of being a space traveler, conveying the yearning for connection and the anticipation of a prolonged separation. One of John's signature songs, it is one of the duo's biggest hits.

'Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting' (1973)

Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting is a dynamic rock anthem brimming with energy. Driven by a powerful piano riff and spirited vocals, the song captures the excitement and rebellious spirit of a rowdy Saturday night. With its infectious rhythm and bold instrumentation, John's performance showcases his rock prowess, making the track a timeless representation of uninhibited, weekend revelry.

'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' (1973)

John's masterpiece Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, is a poignant exploration of fame, fortune, and self-discovery. The titular metaphor symbolizes the departure from a superficial life. With long-time collaborator Taupin's insightful lyrics and Elton's melodic prowess, the song delivers a timeless narrative about the pursuit of authenticity. Its rich piano arrangement and emotive vocals make it an enduring classic in the singer's illustrious repertoire.