BigBang's G-Dragon joins Galaxy Corporation; teases 2024 comeback
K-pop singer G-Dragon of BigBang has officially left YG Entertainment and inked an exclusive deal with Galaxy Corporation. The news broke during a special press conference on Thursday, where Galaxy Corporation's director, Jo Sung-hae, addressed G-Dragon's recent drug case and unveiled plans for his 2024 comeback.
Agency urged people to stop linking G-Dragon to drug scandal
At the conference, Jo clarified G-Dragon's innocence in the drug scandal and stated, "Despite Kwon Ji Yong (G-Dragon) having no connection to the recent drug scandal, he endured challenging times due to widespread speculations and rumors." The director urged people to stop linking G-Dragon to the controversy and announced that the agency is gearing up for his 2024 return.
'It's because of YG that present Kwon Ji Yong exists'
Galaxy Corporation expressed gratitude to YG Entertainment for its role in G-Dragon's career and shared their excitement about signing him. Jo said, "It is because of YG that the present Kwon Ji Yong exists." Although, G-Dragon did not attend this press conference, the rapper teased a new collaboration on Instagram.