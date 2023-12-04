Billboard to Grammys: Times songstress Taylor Swift charted history

By Isha Sharma 11:46 am Dec 04, 2023

Looking at Taylor Swift's history-making streak

Singing and songwriting is Taylor Swift's primary job, and rewriting history in the music industry is her second one. In recent news, Swift has emerged as the first living artist to have five albums concurrently in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. These are: 1989 (Taylor's Version), Midnights, Folklore, Lover, and Speak Now (Taylor's Version). Here are other times she charted history.

One of her earliest accomplishments

Did you know Swift was just 17 when she entered the history books? Her track Our Song, from the album titled Taylor Swift, peaked at the number one spot on the Hot Country Songs Chart. This made her the youngest artist ever to accomplish such a feat. The self-titled debut album was released in October 2006 and the standard edition has 11 songs.

She also ruled the Country Music Association Awards!

In 2009, the Country Music Association Awards adjudged the Anti-Hero singer the "Entertainer of the Year," making her the youngest person ever to clinch this honor. "I will never forget this moment because in this moment everything I have ever wanted has just happened to me," she said on the stage while accepting the award. These awards have been going strong since 1967.

The history she made at the coveted Grammys

Swift has shone brightly at the Grammy Awards, too. Her website informs, "Swift is the first and only woman solo artist to win the GRAMMY for Album Of The Year thrice for her solo recordings." These victories came in 2009 for Fearless, in 2015 for 1989, and then, for Folklore in 2020. What is it that she can't do? Nothing.

The most-attended female concert in the US

In March, Swift's The Eras tour became the most-attended female concert in US history with an audience of over 70,000 at The State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Madonna ruled this achievement earlier when her concert took place at Anaheim Stadium in 1987 and was attended by 62,986 people. For 36 years, nobody could come close to Madonna, but then, Swift did.

Know more about her latest album: '1989 (Taylor's Version)'

1989 (Taylor's Version)﻿, which was released in October 2023, is the most recent album released by Swift. A re-recording of her fifth studio album, 1989 (2014), it's decked with songs such as Welcome to New York, Out of the Woods, Shake It Off, and I Know Places. "To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I've ever done," Swift once tweeted.

