Entertainment

'Doesn't actually matter': Matt Healy reacts to podcast controversy

'Doesn't actually matter': Matt Healy reacts to podcast controversy

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 30, 2023, 01:37 pm 2 min read

Singer-composer Matt Healy stirred a controversy after his comments on rapper Ice Spice during a podcast in February

Matt Healy, singer-composer and the frontman of the music band 1975, stirred a controversy after he appeared on a podcast titled The Adam Friedland Show in February this year. He was widely criticized for his comments on women which resulted in an online backlash. Months later, Healy has reacted to the controversy, saying that it "doesn't actually matter."

Why does this story matter?

During the controversial podcast, the show's host Friedland and co-host Nick Mullen discussed several things with Healy including that the singer-composer believed that Harry Styles got a free pass to do "queer-baiting."

Healy and the hosts also went to discuss rapper Ice Spice, who is of Nigerian and Dominican descent. They debated if she was Hawaiian, Chinese, or Inuit, which upset many.

Healy believes his comments didn't really leave any impact

Healy has reacted to the podcast controversy. When asked if he purposely tried "baiting" his fans, he said, "A little bit. But it doesn't actually matter. Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, 'What's wrong, darling?' and they go, 'It's just this thing with Matty Healy.' That doesn't happen," he told The New Yorker.

A look at his interview on the podcast controversy

Healy apologized to Ice Spice at a concert

During a show in Auckland, Healy apologized to the rapper. "I just feel a bit bad, and I'm kind of a bit sorry if I've offended you. Ice Spice, I'm sorry. It's not because I'm annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It's because I don't want Ice Spice to think I'm a dick. I love you, Ice Spice. I'm so sorry," he said.

On Healy's personal front

Meanwhile, Healy is reportedly dating pop sensation, Taylor Swift. Last month, a report by The Sun claimed that the two musicians were planning to make their relationship official. Healy and Swift have previously dated for a brief period. Quoting a source, the report claimed that Healy re-entered her life after Swift broke up with her former partner, Joe Alwyn.