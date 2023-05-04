Entertainment

K-pop: NCT Taeyong to make solo album debut in June

Written by Aikantik Bag May 04, 2023, 12:57 pm 1 min read

Taeyong to make solo album debut

K-pop as a genre is getting exciting with each passing day. From new collaborations to new albums, the artists are truly enthralling listeners around the globe. NCT's Taeyong is set to release his first solo album. Earlier, a Korean portal reported the same and now the popstar's agency SM Entertainment has confirmed the same. Fans are elated to hear about this development.

The agency commented on the development

SM Entertainment stated, "Taeyong is preparing his first solo album aiming for a June release. Please show lots of interest and anticipation." Earlier, NCT members released several solo tracks, including Taeyong. The pop star is set to become the first member to make his solo album debut. Let's hope that the pop star spills the beans soon regarding the upcoming album.

