Taeyang's 'Down To Earth' album details out: Pre-order now

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 12, 2023, 05:49 pm 1 min read

'Down To Earth' album details out

K-pop is one of the most followed genres in music and now BIGBANG's Taeyang is gearing up for the release of his upcoming album titled Down To Earth. As per a recent report, BLACKPINK's Lisa is also featuring in this upcoming album set for release this month. Fans are bracing themselves as the singer dropped a sneak peek of the new album on Wednesday.

Release date, pre-order, and other details

Taeyang released a short clip of the song titled Seed from the upcoming album. The mesmerizing video is shot in black and white. The album is set to release on April 25 at 6:00pm KST. The album's pre-order service has started and can be ordered from the singer's official website. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release and manifesting chart-busting numbers.

