Entertainment

Know all about upcoming K-pop group BABYMONSTER

Know all about upcoming K-pop group BABYMONSTER

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 10, 2023, 06:27 pm 1 min read

YG Entertainment is forming a new girl group for the K-pop genre named BABYMONSTER. The agency released the first episode of Last Evaluation, an online series that will decide the line-up of the upcoming group. In the first episode, BLACKPINK member Jennie mentors one of the subgroups. The episode is currently streaming on YouTube. Fans are quite excited about the development.

Who are the members of the group?

The members of the YG Entertainment-backed group are Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Haram, Rora, and Chiquita. The group is scheduled to debut sometime in 2023. The group is also called BAEMON. The seven members complement each other well. In a report on Hypebae, BLACKPINK's Lisa stated, "All seven members go well with each other." The next episode will release on March 17.

Twitter Post

Jennie in BabyMonster's evaluation video:

"One thing I still remember to this day is that, we all thought, if not this, I'm going to die. That's how hard we tried, nothing came in the way" pic.twitter.com/hhDOSys0hY — 🪐 JISOO SOLO (@pinksviral) March 9, 2023