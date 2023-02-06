Entertainment

Grammy Awards 2023 highlights: Best moments, record-breaking wins!

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 06, 2023

Grammy Awards 2023: All the highlights from the grand music event

The glam, the music, and everything we asked for is here! Grammy awards 2023 - the 65th annual music event, which took place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (crack dawn of Monday in India), witnessed prominent personalities from the music industry hitting the red carpet. Here, we break down some of the biggest highlights from the greatest music night for you!

Trevor Noah kicked off the show with an epic monologue

Comedian Trevor Noah was tapped to host this year's grand event for the third time. The former Daily Show host kick-started the musical night with a powerful monologue and pulled jabs on the biggest music personalities including Taylor Swift and Harry Styles. The host apparently joked that American singer Beyoncé inspired him to quit his seven-year stint as the late-night talk show host.

Beyoncé became most decorated Grammy winner of all time

This year's Grammy Awards would go down in history as the one where Beyoncé became the most decorated Grammy winner of all time! On a record-breaking note, the Crazy in Love singer scored her 32nd award, and fourth of the night amid roaring applause from the audience. She outpaced Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who has a total of 31 wins to his name.

Another Grammy history by pop singer Taylor Swift

The 32-year-old singer Swift is no stranger to making Grammy history! The Anti-Hero singer won big at this year's Grammy by becoming the first artist to get an award for All Too Well - The Short Film, in the prestigious category for revamping one of her old songs. In 2021, Swift became the first female artist to win Album of the Year three times.

Lizzo's shoutout to legendary icon Beyoncé

American singer Lizzo took away the coveted Record of the Year award for About Damn Time. In her acceptance speech, she dedicated the accolade to the musician Prince, who prompted her to devote her life to making "positive music." A teary Lizzo also gave a shout-out to Beyoncé, as she recalled how in fifth grade she skipped school to see the legend perform.

Dr. Dre received inaugural Global Impact Award

Dr. Dre is a name in the music industry that does not need any introduction! He is such a big icon that now there is an award named after him. At the Grammy Awards, the legendary rapper and producer was honored with the newly renamed, and first-ever Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. The award recognizes personal and professional achievements in the music industry.

Viola Davis achieved the elite EGOT status

"I just EGOT!" shouted Viola Davis from the stage as she accepted the accolade for best audiobook, narration, and storytelling recording for her memoir Finding Me. It is indeed a big status for Davis who has now entered the elite "EGOT" (Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony Award) club. With this, Davis became the third Black woman to achieve this title.