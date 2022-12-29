Entertainment

'Varisu' song 'Soul of Varisu' tops Billboard Hot Trending chart

'Varisu' song 'Soul of Varisu' tops Billboard Hot Trending chart

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 29, 2022, 12:23 pm 2 min read

'Varisu' is slated for release on January 12

The makers of Vijay's upcoming film Varisu are leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie. And the buzz around the film is strong to keep it trending across all social media platforms. In the film's recent feat, the song Soul of Varisu has topped the list of Billboard's Hot Trending chart. Read on to know more about the list.

Why does this story matter?

The Hot Trending Songs chart by Billboard is powered by Twitter and it tracks global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across the microblogging platform.

To be featured in the list is a significant achievement. And since the film is set to be released soon, the buzz will help in the film's box office collection. So, this feat is making the headlines.

Other songs on Billboard's list

While Soul of Varisu has taken the first position, Stray Kids's Deep End has occupied the second position followed by Ava Max's Dancing Done and NCT Dream's Take My Breath and Walk With You. Stray Kids's Stars and Raindrops, Doodle, ice.cream, Love Untold, and Up All Night have taken the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively.

Twitter Post

K.S. Chithra's "Soul of Varisu" reaches No. 1 on the #HotTrendingSongs Powered by @Twitter chart, while Stray Kids claims 6 spots in the top 10. #BillboardNews pic.twitter.com/yDuX4l2u76 — billboard (@billboard) December 28, 2022

All you need to know about 'Soul of Varisu'

Varisu's music is arranged and composed by S Thaman, who gave several chartbusters in Tollywood. Soul of Varisu was sung by KS Chitra and its lyrics are penned by Vivek. When the song was released, the makers dropped it along with a lyrical video. It was the third song the makers released after the upbeat numbers Ranjithame and Thee Thalapathy.

Everything we know about 'Varisu'

Rashmika Mandanna will be Vijay's co-lead in Varisu, touted to be a family drama. Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally helmed the movie, while Dil Raju bankrolled it. Varisu is slated for release on January 12 locking horns with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu. Directed by H Vinoth, Thunivu will hit the marquee on January 11. It co-stars Manju Warrier and it is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.