Marnus Labuschagne sets sights on Ashes return after Test axing

Marnus Labuschagne , the Australian Test star, has expressed his determination to return to the national side for this year's Ashes series. The 31-year-old was dropped from the West Indies tour in July after a sustained lean spell. However, instead of sulking over his omission, he is using it as motivation to make a strong comeback. Here are further details.

Mental resilience Mindset shift for Labuschagne Labuschagne admitted that being dropped wasn't easy, but it also triggered an immediate change in his mindset. "You never want to be dropped," he told The Australian. "But as soon as the selectors said it, my mind went straight to, 'Okay, how am I playing the Ashes ... how do I make that happen?'" He said this time away from the limelight gave him a chance to reflect without external pressure.

Position flexibility Ready to open again Labuschagne's last Test appearance was in June's World Test Championship final against South Africa, where he opened but only managed scores of 17 and 22. Despite this, he's ready to take on the role if it means playing for Australia again. "I'd be happy to do that — I'd love to," he said. His readiness comes as teenager Sam Konstas has struggled with consistency at the top order.

Upcoming matches Focus on domestic cricket for Ashes recall Labuschagne will make his return to national colors in three home ODIs against South Africa this month. He will then shift his focus to the Sheffield Shield, hoping that strong domestic performances will convince selectors to bring him back for the five-Test Ashes series starting in Perth on November 21. The goal is clear: silence the doubters, earn a recall, and play a decisive role against England.