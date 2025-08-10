Phil Salt scripts history in Men's Hundred: Details here
What's the story
England's Phil Salt has become the first-ever men's player to score 1,000 runs in The Hundred tournament. The Manchester Originals batter achieved this historic milestone against the Oval Invincibles on Sunday, August 10, 2025. Salt scored a solid 41 off 32 balls with one four and three sixes at a strike rate of 128.12. His innings helped Manchester set a total of 128 runs in the allotted 100 balls, which the Invincibles successfully chased.
Performance stats
Salt leads the list of batters with most runs
Salt has been a consistent performer in The Hundred, scoring 1,036 runs in 37 matches at an average of 28.77 and a strike rate of over 156.49. He has seven fifties to his name with a best score of 86. Behind him on the list are seasoned English batter James Vince (986 runs in 37 matches) and Ben Duckett (891 runs in 31 matches). Meanwhile, Salt's scores in this year's competition read 60 and 41.
Information
Second-most sixes in The Hundred
Salt's tally of 47 sixes is the second-most for any batter in Men's Hundred. He is only behind Liam Livingstone, who boasts 55 sixes. Meanwhile, Salt has been associated with the Manchester Originals since the inception of The Hundred in 2021.
Sciver-Brunt
Nat Sciver-Brunt is the only other player with this feat
On Friday, Trent Rockets's English all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt became the first-ever player to score 1,000 runs in the women's version of The Hundred tournament. She scored a knock of 64 runs off 40 balls but her side fell short by 11 runs against Birmingham Phoenix's target of 149 runs. Sciver-Brunt has scored 1,031 runs in 30 matches and 29 innings at an average of nearly 49.09 with eight fifties and a strike rate over 138.