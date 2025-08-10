Phil Salt scripts history in Men's Hundred: Details here 

England 's Phil Salt has become the first-ever men's player to score 1,000 runs in The Hundred tournament. The Manchester Originals batter achieved this historic milestone against the Oval Invincibles on Sunday, August 10, 2025. Salt scored a solid 41 off 32 balls with one four and three sixes at a strike rate of 128.12. His innings helped Manchester set a total of 128 runs in the allotted 100 balls, which the Invincibles successfully chased.

Performance stats Salt leads the list of batters with most runs Salt has been a consistent performer in The Hundred, scoring 1,036 runs in 37 matches at an average of 28.77 and a strike rate of over 156.49. He has seven fifties to his name with a best score of 86. Behind him on the list are seasoned English batter James Vince (986 runs in 37 matches) and Ben Duckett (891 runs in 31 matches). Meanwhile, Salt's scores in this year's competition read 60 and 41.

Information Second-most sixes in The Hundred Salt's tally of 47 sixes is the second-most for any batter in Men's Hundred. He is only behind Liam Livingstone, who boasts 55 sixes. Meanwhile, Salt has been associated with the Manchester Originals since the inception of The Hundred in 2021.