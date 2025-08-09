Women's Hundred: Nat Sciver-Brunt becomes 1st batter to 1,000 runs 

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has made history by becoming the first-ever batter to score 1,000 runs in The Hundred (Men's or Women's). She achieved the milestone during Trent Rockets' opener in the 2025 season against Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on August 8. In her 30 matches so far in the tournament, Sciver-Brunt has scored an impressive total of 1,031 runs at an average of 49.09. This includes eight fifties and a best score of 81*.

Player stats Sciver-Brunt leads the pack Sciver-Brunt's achievement in The Hundred is unparalleled, with her closest competitors being Danni Wyatt (939 runs) and Laura Wolvaardt (871 runs). On the men's side, Phil Salt leads with 995 runs from 36 matches. Despite Sciver-Brunt's stellar performance in the match against Birmingham Phoenix, where she scored 64 off 40 balls, Trent Rockets lost by 11 runs. Notably, she has been with the Rockets since the inception of the Hundred in 2021.

Match details Phoenix beat Rockets in low-scoring thriller In the match, Birmingham Phoenix posted a competitive total of 148 for five, with Emma Lamb scoring a brilliant 55 off just 32 balls. In reply, Trent Rockets struggled to keep up with the required run rate despite Sciver-Brunt's valiant effort. The team could only manage 137 for six in their allotted overs as Hannah Baker claimed two wickets for Phoenix.