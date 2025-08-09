These Test innings saw three batters breach the 150-run mark
What's the story
In a remarkable display of batting prowess, three New Zealand players scored over 150 runs each against Zimbabwe in the second Test match at Bulawayo. Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, and Rachin Ravindra all crossed the 150-run mark, equaling a world record that had remained unbroken for nearly four decades. On this note, let's look at the instances of three batters scoring 150-plus in a Test innings.
#1
Conway, Nicholls, Ravindra vs Zimbabwe, 2025
NZ opener Conway was the first to complete his hundred in the aforementioned Bulawayo Test. The southpaw, who was part of a century-plus stand alongside Nicholls for the 3rd wicket, departed for 153. The highlight of the innings was the unbeaten 256-run fourth-wicket partnership between Nicholls and Ravindra - New Zealand's third-highest for that wicket. While the former returned unbeaten on 150*, Ravindra made 165 not out as the Kiwis declared their first innings at
#2
Gavaskar, Azharuddin, Dev vs SL, 1986
The last time such a feat was achieved was in 1986 by India's Sunil Gavaskar, Mohammad Azharuddin, and Kapil Dev against Sri Lanka in Kanpur. Opening for India in the game's second innings, Gavaskar made a stunning 176 before being dismissed. Azharuddin, batting at number five, narrowly missed out on a double-hundred as he made a career-best 199. Skipper Dev then made a quick-fire 163 at number seven as India declared at 676/7 in the drawn game.
#1
Hutton, Leyland, Hardstaff vs Australia, 1938
The first instance dates back to 1938, when England's Len Hutton, Maurice Leyland, and Joe Hardstaff gave a tough time to Australian bowlers at The Oval. Opener Hutton played a marathon 364-run knock to lay the platform. He added 382 runs for the second wicket with Leyland, who was run out for 187. Hardstaff made 169* at number as England declared at 903/7 - the second highest Test total to date. The Brits went on to record an innings win.