These Test innings saw three batters breach the 150-run mark 

In a remarkable display of batting prowess, three New Zealand players scored over 150 runs each against Zimbabwe in the second Test match at Bulawayo. Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, and Rachin Ravindra all crossed the 150-run mark, equaling a world record that had remained unbroken for nearly four decades. On this note, let's look at the instances of three batters scoring 150-plus in a Test innings.

#1 Conway, Nicholls, Ravindra vs Zimbabwe, 2025 NZ opener Conway was the first to complete his hundred in the aforementioned Bulawayo Test. The southpaw, who was part of a century-plus stand alongside Nicholls for the 3rd wicket, departed for 153. The highlight of the innings was the unbeaten 256-run fourth-wicket partnership between Nicholls and Ravindra - New Zealand's third-highest for that wicket. While the former returned unbeaten on 150*, Ravindra made 165 not out as the Kiwis declared their first innings at

#2 Gavaskar, Azharuddin, Dev vs SL, 1986 The last time such a feat was achieved was in 1986 by India's Sunil Gavaskar, Mohammad Azharuddin, and Kapil Dev against Sri Lanka in Kanpur. Opening for India in the game's second innings, Gavaskar made a stunning 176 before being dismissed. Azharuddin, batting at number five, narrowly missed out on a double-hundred as he made a career-best 199. Skipper Dev then made a quick-fire 163 at number seven as India declared at 676/7 in the drawn game.