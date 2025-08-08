Rachin Ravindra floors Zimbabwe with his 3rd Test hundred: Stats

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra joined the likes of Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls in terms of hammering centuries against Zimbabwe on Day 2 of the 2nd Test in Bulawayo. New Zealand resumed the day on 174/1 with overnight batter Conway reaching his ton before perishing for 153. Thereafter, Ravindra joined Nicholls in the middle and the two helped NZ score 601/3 at stumps.

Knock A brilliant knock from Ravindra's blade Ravindra walked in when the Kiwis were 345/3 in the 83rd over of their innings. The southpaw looked in fine touch and built his inning to perfection with Nicholls at the other end. In the 3rd session of the day, Ravindra followed Nicholls to hammer a ton. He has reached his century off 104 balls, smashing 13 fours along the way.

Do you know? Ravindra is unbeaten on 165 from 139 balls Ravindra is unbeaten on 165 runs from 139 balls at stumps on Day 2. He has been part of a 256*-run stand alongside Nicholls, who is unscathed on 150. NZ lead Zimbabwe by 476 runs. Notably, Ravindra has smashed 21 fours and 2 sixes.