'Hasn't sunk in fully': Sanya Malhotra on 'Kathal's National Award

Actor Sanya Malhotra is on cloud nine as her three films, Jawan , Kathal, and Sam Bahadur, bagged awards at the recent 71st National Film Awards . Speaking to Hindustan Times recently, she said, "You know when I found out that all three were being honored with National Awards, I had to take a moment. It's rare and I don't take it for granted at all."

Actor's perspective 'It really makes me reflect on how important...' Malhotra added, "It really makes me reflect on how important it is to trust your gut. As an actor, you don't always know how a project will be received; you just go by what moves you, what excites you." "And this has just reaffirmed that instinct for me in the most beautiful way."

Film recognition More about Malhotra's films and their achievements Kathal bagged the National Award for Best Hindi Feature Film, while Shah Rukh Khan was honored with Best Actor for Jawan. Sam Bahadur won Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values, Best Makeup and Best Costume Design. "Honestly, it still hasn't sunk in fully," said Malhotra about Kathal's win. "To be the face of a film like this that started as such an unusual, quirky story and to see it reach this kind of recognition is overwhelming."