'Intern' remake: Deepika exits as actor, will only produce project

The Hindi adaptation of The Intern, for which Deepika Padukone 's KA Productions acquired the rights in 2020, has been stuck in limbo for a long time. However, the project has faced multiple delays due to various reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic and Padukone's maternity break. Now, after five years of uncertainty, a source has revealed that Padukone will only be producing the film and not acting in it.

Role change This is why Padukone is stepping back from acting A source told Mid-Day, "This time, Deepika will step away from acting in the film to serve solely as a producer, overseeing the creative and logistical reboot." "A new leading lady is being cast to play the part she was once slated to perform." The source added that Padukone wants to "explore her career further as a creator" with this project.

Project history Why has the film been delayed for so long? The Hindi adaptation of The Intern has had a tumultuous journey since its inception. Originally, the film was supposed to star Rishi Kapoor, but his untimely demise left the project without a lead actor. Amitabh Bachchan later joined the cast as the senior character. Despite these changes and several announcements, the film has yet to go into production due to various scheduling conflicts.