'In preliminary stage': Hombale Films on project with Hrithik Roshan

Chaluve Gowda of Hombale Films has confirmed their collaboration with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan on an upcoming film. The announcement was made during the recent success press meet for their recent animated blockbuster Mahavatar Narsimha at Mumbai's ISKCON Temple. This event also saw the presence of director Ashwin Kumar, producer Shilpaa Dhawan, and distributor Anil Thadani.

Project details Gowda revealed that they have several other projects in pipeline Bollywood Hungama quoted Gowda as saying, "We have signed a film with Hrithik Roshan. It is in the preliminary stage." He added that they also have several other projects in very early stages. "We'll disclose about them at the right time. We are excited about these films." To recall, Hombale Films founder Vijay Kiragandur earlier said, "Our purpose is to tell stories that inspire and transcend boundaries. Partnering with Hrithik Roshan is a step forward in realizing that vision."

Film success This is what Gowda said about 'Mahavatar Narsimha' and 'Saiyaara' Gowda also addressed concerns that Mahavatar Narsimha affected the collections of Saiyaara. He said, "The intention was not to take away the success of other films. But the content was so good that it managed to run successfully." He added that they were confident about their film's performance as it had a unique animation style, especially in the last 20-25 minutes.