Rupali Ganguly moves forward with defamation case against stepdaughter

TV actor Rupali Ganguly just recorded her statement in court against her stepdaughter, Esha Verma, saying she's been through "trauma and malicious defamation." Both civil and criminal cases are now moving forward, according to Ganguly's lawyer.

Legal battle began in November 2024 Back in November 2024, Ganguly filed a massive ₹50 crore defamation suit after Verma accused her online of abuse, control, and even making death threats.

The Bombay High Court quickly stepped in to stop Verma from posting more about it on social media.

Both sides have made serious allegations Verma hasn't held back either—she claims Ganguly abused her father (Ashwin Verma) and threatened both her and her mom.

Ganguly's legal team says the lawsuit is about stopping hurtful rumors that damage reputations and cause emotional distress.