Chiranjeevi clears air on resolving Telugu daily wage workers' strike Entertainment Aug 10, 2025

Chiranjeevi just set the record straight—he hasn't met with the Telugu Film Employees Federation or promised to fix their wage issues.

On X, he posted, "I have not met anyone from the federation... no individual including me can give any unilateral assurances to solve any problem one way or the other."

He called out these rumors and reminded everyone that only the Film Chamber can negotiate for a fair deal.