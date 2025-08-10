Chiranjeevi clears air on resolving Telugu daily wage workers' strike
Chiranjeevi just set the record straight—he hasn't met with the Telugu Film Employees Federation or promised to fix their wage issues.
On X, he posted, "I have not met anyone from the federation... no individual including me can give any unilateral assurances to solve any problem one way or the other."
He called out these rumors and reminded everyone that only the Film Chamber can negotiate for a fair deal.
What's the ongoing strike about?
Since early August, over 10,000 daily wage workers in the Telugu film industry have stopped work, demanding a 30% pay hike and same-day payments because their wages haven't kept up with rising costs.
Producers and the Film Chamber are only offering a 5% raise. With all shoots on pause and protests looming, things are at a standstill until both sides talk it out.
Producers' stance and Chiranjeevi's message
Producers admit the strike is tough for everyone but insist only the Film Chamber should handle talks—not individuals.
Chiranjeevi's message backs this up: no single person can fix this alone; it's about collective action and proper negotiation.