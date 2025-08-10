Shakun Batra on 'Raanjhanaa's AI ending: Raises concerns

AI was used to change Raanjhanaa's original climax, raising concerns about creative rights. Batra's take: using tech is fine, but not at the cost of ignoring the original creator's vision.

Batra collaborated with Google to explore AI in filmmaking

Batra recently teamed up with Google for a series exploring how AI can help filmmakers brainstorm and collaborate.

He sees potential in these tools but insists directors should keep creative control.

He's also worried about artists not getting proper credit when their work trains these systems or gets remixed without permission.