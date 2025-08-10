Next Article
Dony Hazarika's mother dies in Uber crash; driver booked
Music composer Dony Hazarika's 77-year-old mother, Sultana, tragically lost her life on Friday when their Uber crashed into an unlit stationary crane in Vikhroli East, Mumbai.
Hazarika, his mother, and her caretaker were on their way from Goregaon to Thane when the accident happened.
Sultana was critically hurt
All three were injured—Sultana was critically hurt and couldn't speak after the crash.
They rushed to Fortis Hospital in Mulund, but sadly, Sultana was declared dead before she could be admitted.
The caretaker suffered broken ribs.
Driver booked for negligence, rash driving
Police have filed cases against the Uber driver for negligence and rash driving under relevant laws.
The fact that the crane had no warning lights made things worse.