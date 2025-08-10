Dony Hazarika's mother dies in Uber crash; driver booked Entertainment Aug 10, 2025

Music composer Dony Hazarika's 77-year-old mother, Sultana, tragically lost her life on Friday when their Uber crashed into an unlit stationary crane in Vikhroli East, Mumbai.

Hazarika, his mother, and her caretaker were on their way from Goregaon to Thane when the accident happened.