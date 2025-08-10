'Richmond' actor Adam Turck dies at 35; suspect found dead
Richmond actor and community advocate Adam Turck, who was approaching his 35th birthday, was fatally shot on August 2.
Police say the suspect, 19-year-old Destin Grady, died by suicide after the incident.
Officers found both men critically injured on East Grace Street; Turck later passed away.
Turck was set to star in Dracula
Turck was a well-loved figure in Richmond's theater scene—he won Best Actor in 2018 for Hand to God and was about to star as Dracula.
Friends remember him for his bravery and selflessness, especially after he stepped in to help during a domestic dispute.
The Virginia Repertory Theatre called him "a light" whose kindness touched many lives.
His family shared that he will be an organ donor, continuing his legacy of helping others even after his passing.