'Richmond' actor Adam Turck dies at 35; suspect found dead

Turck was set to star in Dracula

Turck was a well-loved figure in Richmond's theater scene—he won Best Actor in 2018 for Hand to God and was about to star as Dracula.

Friends remember him for his bravery and selflessness, especially after he stepped in to help during a domestic dispute.

The Virginia Repertory Theatre called him "a light" whose kindness touched many lives.

His family shared that he will be an organ donor, continuing his legacy of helping others even after his passing.