Box office: 'Weapons' dominates ahead of 'Freakier Friday' sequel

Other movies in top 5

Freakier Friday (with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis back together) landed second place at $12.7 million and could hit $32 million by Sunday.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps dropped to third after a sharp fall, earning $4.5 million this Friday.

Animated hit The Bad Guys 2 pulled in $3.07 million on Friday, while Liam Neeson's The Naked Gun sequel brought his best numbers of the decade so far at $2.37 million—sequels and horror are clearly having a moment!