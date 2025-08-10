Next Article
Box office: 'Weapons' dominates ahead of 'Freakier Friday' sequel
Weapons, a new horror flick starring Josh Brolin as the father of one of 17 runaway kids, just scored a big $18.2 million opening day.
Thanks to its fresh storytelling, it's on track to clear $30 million this weekend.
Other movies in top 5
Freakier Friday (with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis back together) landed second place at $12.7 million and could hit $32 million by Sunday.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps dropped to third after a sharp fall, earning $4.5 million this Friday.
Animated hit The Bad Guys 2 pulled in $3.07 million on Friday, while Liam Neeson's The Naked Gun sequel brought his best numbers of the decade so far at $2.37 million—sequels and horror are clearly having a moment!