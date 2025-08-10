Next Article
No, Robin isn't in 'The Batman: Part II'
James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, has set the record straight: Robin isn't showing up in The Batman: Part II.
Addressing the rumors on Threads, Gunn said only a handful of people have actually seen the script and wondered where all the talk was coming from.
Meanwhile, here's everything we know about 'The Batman 2'
Robert Pattinson returns as Batman, with Colin Farrell (Penguin), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), and Andy Serkis (Alfred) also coming back. Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman is still up in the air.
Filming kicks off January 2026 after director Matt Reeves wraps up the script.
The movie drops under DC's Elseworlds banner in October 2027.