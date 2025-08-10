Next Article
Box office: Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' struggles to find footing
Vijay Deverakonda's new film "Kingdom" didn't quite land in North America, pulling in just $1.75 million after an initially promising start.
Limited screens slowed things down, making this another tough break for Deverakonda since his 2018 hit "Geetha Govindam."
Producers could be facing losses
With "Kingdom" struggling to cover its costs, producers could be facing losses.
Deverakonda is now shifting focus to two big-budget projects announced on his last birthday, hoping to finally score that blockbuster comeback.
Meanwhile, Tollywood as a whole is having a quiet 2025, with fans looking forward to major releases like "War 2" and "Coolie" to turn things around.