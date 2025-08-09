Next Article
Box office collection: Vijay Sethupathi's 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' nears ₹70cr
Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen's latest Tamil film, Thalaivan Thalaivii, is on the verge of hitting ₹70 crore in India—pulling in ₹65.35 crore in just 15 days.
It's now Sethupathi's highest-earning solo movie in Tamil Nadu and his second-biggest hit ever, right after Maharaja.
More about the film and its collections
The film kicked off strong with ₹40.75 crore in its first week, followed by ₹23.25 crore the next.
Most of its earnings are thanks to fans in Tamil Nadu, where it's expected to reach around ₹62 crore before wrapping up.
Even though the Telugu version didn't take off, Thalaivan Thalaivii has brought Sethupathi back into the family crowd spotlight—just as a new release, Coolie, gets ready to shake things up at the box office.