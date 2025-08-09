Next Article
'Kothapallilo Okappudu' OTT release: When, where to watch
Kothapallilo Okappudu, a Telugu social drama directed by and starring Praveena Paruchuri, is heading to streaming after a quiet run in theaters. Catch it on Aha and OTTplay Premium from August 22, 2025.
Even though it didn't make waves at the box office, its unique story has earned good reviews and could find new fans online.
Story of the film and cast ensemble
Presented by Rana Daggubati, the movie follows a small-town landlord whose mysterious bike is rumored to have special powers.
Ravindra Vijay leads the cast, with Manoj Chandra making his debut alongside Monika T and Usha Bonela.
If you're into offbeat dramas with a twist of mystery, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.