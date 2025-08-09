'Kothapallilo Okappudu' OTT release: When, where to watch

Story of the film and cast ensemble

Presented by Rana Daggubati, the movie follows a small-town landlord whose mysterious bike is rumored to have special powers.

Ravindra Vijay leads the cast, with Manoj Chandra making his debut alongside Monika T and Usha Bonela.

If you're into offbeat dramas with a twist of mystery, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.