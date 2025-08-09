Box office: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' sets new records for animated films
Mahavatar Narsimha, released on July 25, has quickly become a box office sensation.
Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the movie crossed ₹150 crore worldwide in just 15 days—setting a new record for Indian animated films and topping hits like Hanuman and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
Its blend of mythological storytelling and strong word-of-mouth from both fans and critics has really paid off.
Film is already in top 10 highest-grossing Indian animated films
The film pulled in ₹4.7 crore in Hindi on a recent Friday, bringing its total Hindi earnings to ₹84.44 crore so far.
Backed by Kleem Productions and Hombale Films, Mahavatar Narsimha is aiming for even bigger milestones with domestic targets of ₹150 crore and hopes to hit ₹200 crore globally.
Thanks to its success, more animated movies based on Indian mythology are already in the works—so get ready for Mahavatar Parshuram and Mahavatar Kalki in the coming years!