Box office: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' sets new records for animated films

Film is already in top 10 highest-grossing Indian animated films

The film pulled in ₹4.7 crore in Hindi on a recent Friday, bringing its total Hindi earnings to ₹84.44 crore so far.

Backed by Kleem Productions and Hombale Films, Mahavatar Narsimha is aiming for even bigger milestones with domestic targets of ₹150 crore and hopes to hit ₹200 crore globally.

Thanks to its success, more animated movies based on Indian mythology are already in the works—so get ready for Mahavatar Parshuram and Mahavatar Kalki in the coming years!