'Udaipur Files' producer gets death threats; has 'Y'-category security

Aug 09, 2025

Amit Jani, who produced Udaipur Files, says he's been getting death threats since the film dropped on August 8, 2024.

The caller, going by Tabrez from Bihar, warned of a bomb or gun attack. Jani posted about it on X and asked police to step in.

He already has "Y"-category security—meaning a team of armed guards—in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.