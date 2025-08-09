'Udaipur Files' producer gets death threats; has 'Y'-category security
Amit Jani, who produced Udaipur Files, says he's been getting death threats since the film dropped on August 8, 2024.
The caller, going by Tabrez from Bihar, warned of a bomb or gun attack. Jani posted about it on X and asked police to step in.
He already has "Y"-category security—meaning a team of armed guards—in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
Film tells story of tailor killed in 2022
His film tells the real-life story of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor murdered in 2022 over his social media post.
Directors Bharat S Shrinate and Jayant Sinha faced censor cuts and legal battles before finally releasing the movie on August 8, 2024.
Controversy surrounding film's release
The Delhi High Court first put the brakes on Udaipur Files over concerns it might stir up communal tension—even after censor approval with some edits.
But after directions from the Supreme Court, it finally hit theaters this week.
Given ongoing threats linked to its sensitive topic, Jani got extra security as a precaution.