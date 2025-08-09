Next Article
Rajinikanth's 'Coolie': This company declares holiday, gives free tickets
Rajinikanth's Coolie drops August 14, and one company is so hyped they've made it a holiday for staff.
Uno Aqua Care is also giving employees free movie tickets to mark the superstar's 50 years in cinema, plus donating meals to orphanages and old-age homes—a pretty sweet way to celebrate and fight piracy at the same time.
Meanwhile, in box office land
Coolie fever is real—advance ticket sales have already crossed ₹10.27 crore in India and ₹37 crore overseas.
With Lokesh Kanagaraj directing, fans are expecting a full-on action treat.
Industry buzz says Coolie could pull in over ₹100 crore worldwide on day one, setting new records for Indian films.