Rajinikanth's 'Coolie': This company declares holiday, gives free tickets Entertainment Aug 09, 2025

Rajinikanth's Coolie drops August 14, and one company is so hyped they've made it a holiday for staff.

Uno Aqua Care is also giving employees free movie tickets to mark the superstar's 50 years in cinema, plus donating meals to orphanages and old-age homes—a pretty sweet way to celebrate and fight piracy at the same time.