'War 2' pre-release event tomorrow: Traffic diversions, parking info here
Heads up, Hyderabad! The War 2 pre-release event is happening at Yousufguda battalion on August 10 from 5pm to 10pm and big crowds are expected.
To keep things moving, police will set up traffic diversions near Kotla Vijaya Bhasker Reddy Stadium—so plan your routes ahead.
Here are the key points
If you're coming from Jubilee Hills Checkpost, you'll be rerouted at Krishna Nagar toward Srinagar Colony-Panjagutta.
From Maitrivanam junction? You'll be diverted at Yousufguda basti toward RBI quarters.
For parking, check out metro parking (Janakamma Thota 1 & 2), Savera or Mahamood function halls in Yousufguda.
Need help? Call the traffic helpline at 9010203626 or follow @HYDTP for live updates.
And if you're hyped for the movie—War 2!