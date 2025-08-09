'War 2' to release on over 5,000 screens in India
War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, lands in theaters on August 14, 2025—just in time for the long Independence Day weekend.
Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, this is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe and follows up on the blockbuster War (2019).
It'll be screened in IMAX, ICE, and Dolby Cinema formats
The Hindi version will hit over 5,000 screens across India.
While there's a limited release in some southern states, YRF has locked down more than 90% of single-screen theaters nationwide.
You'll also be able to watch it in IMAX and other premium formats like 4DX, ICE, and Dolby Cinema.
One of India's most expensive films
Shot across Mumbai, Spain, Italy, and Abu Dhabi with a massive ₹400 crore budget, War 2 is one of India's most expensive films yet.
Advance bookings open August 10—and ticket prices are expected to be right up there with recent blockbusters like Pushpa 2.