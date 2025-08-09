'Gen V' season 2 gets release date, 1st look

Plot, cast, and streaming details

Season two runs alongside The Boys season four and centers on a supe-targeting virus shaking up both shows' worlds.

Creator Eric Kripke has discussed the interconnected timeline and crossover nature of the shows.

Expect new faces like Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher, plus returning favorites from last season. The show will also pay tribute to Chance Perdomo through his character's father.

All episodes will stream on Amazon Prime Video—so you can binge it right when it drops.