'Gen V' season 2 gets release date, 1st look
Gen V, the college-set spinoff of The Boys, is back for season two on September 17, 2025—news confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.
We're heading back to Godolkin University to catch up with Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan (Derek Luh/London Thor), and the rest of the young supes as they juggle wild powers and messy personal lives.
Plot, cast, and streaming details
Season two runs alongside The Boys season four and centers on a supe-targeting virus shaking up both shows' worlds.
Creator Eric Kripke has discussed the interconnected timeline and crossover nature of the shows.
Expect new faces like Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher, plus returning favorites from last season. The show will also pay tribute to Chance Perdomo through his character's father.
All episodes will stream on Amazon Prime Video—so you can binge it right when it drops.