'Baaghi 4' teaser release date announced by Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff just announced that the Baaghi 4 teaser is coming out Monday at 1:11pm.
After some delays with the trailer, he teased fans on Instagram with a poster showing a big "4," building up excitement for the next chapter in the action-packed series.
'Baaghi 4' hitting theaters on September 5
Baaghi 4, directed by A Harsha, hits theaters on September 5, 2025. The franchise has already made over ₹500 crore worldwide, and this fourth film promises even more high-energy action.
Tiger's been part of every Baaghi movie so far—and he's just wrapped shooting for this one too.