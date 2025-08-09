James Gunn to helm 'Supergirl' movie after 'Superman' reboot's success

Gunn's busy schedule and DC's 10-year plan

Gunn's got even more on his plate—he'll start filming "The Batman II" next year, aiming for an October 2027 release.

Plus, Peacemaker Season 2 premiered on HBO this August 21, and there's a Lanterns series in the works too.

The studio's rolling out a big 10-year plan that connects movies, TV shows, and merch—so if you're into DC at all, it looks like your watchlist just got a lot longer.