James Gunn to helm 'Supergirl' movie after 'Superman' reboot's success
Big news for DC fans—James Gunn, the guy behind DC Studios, is officially preparing the new "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" movie.
This comes right after the Superman reboot starring David Corenswet pulled in a massive $550 million worldwide.
"Supergirl" and another film, "Clayface," are both lined up for 2026, so there's a lot to look forward to.
Gunn's busy schedule and DC's 10-year plan
Gunn's got even more on his plate—he'll start filming "The Batman II" next year, aiming for an October 2027 release.
Plus, Peacemaker Season 2 premiered on HBO this August 21, and there's a Lanterns series in the works too.
The studio's rolling out a big 10-year plan that connects movies, TV shows, and merch—so if you're into DC at all, it looks like your watchlist just got a lot longer.