Next Article
Box office: 'Saiyaara' becomes highest-grossing Indian film of 2025
Mohit Suri's "Saiyaara" is now 2025's highest-grossing Indian film internationally, pulling in over $17 million (₹140 crore) in just 23 days.
It's already outpaced Mohanlal's "Empuraan" and has been making more money abroad than at home since its third weekend.
'Saiyaara' is on track to hit ₹550-560 crore mark
The film is on track to hit a massive ₹550-560 crore worldwide—one of the best debuts since "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai."
In the UK, its day 23 earnings even beat opening day numbers, and it could soon become the third highest-grossing Indian movie there after "Pathaan" and "Jawan."
Not bad for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda leading the cast!