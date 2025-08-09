Box office: 'Saiyaara' becomes highest-grossing Indian film of 2025

'Saiyaara' is on track to hit ₹550-560 crore mark

The film is on track to hit a massive ₹550-560 crore worldwide—one of the best debuts since "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai."

In the UK, its day 23 earnings even beat opening day numbers, and it could soon become the third highest-grossing Indian movie there after "Pathaan" and "Jawan."

Not bad for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda leading the cast!