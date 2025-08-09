Next Article
'Mahavatar': Vishnu's mythological journey to unfold in 7-film franchise
The Mahavatar Universe is set to launch with Mahavatar Narsimha and is set to span seven films over the next 12 years.
Backed by Hombale Films and produced by Kleem Productions, the series begins with Vishnu's half-man, half-lion avatar and promises an epic mythological journey.
'Mahavatar' franchise will have interconnected films
This franchise will explore Vishnu's avatars in interconnected films—think Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Raghunandan (2029), Dwarkadhish (2031), Gokulananda (2033), and two Kalki movies.
The creators want to set new standards for Indian cinema, blending stunning visuals with deep mythology—definitely something fresh for fans of mythology alike.