'Mahavatar': Vishnu's mythological journey to unfold in 7-film franchise Entertainment Aug 09, 2025

The Mahavatar Universe is set to launch with Mahavatar Narsimha and is set to span seven films over the next 12 years.

Backed by Hombale Films and produced by Kleem Productions, the series begins with Vishnu's half-man, half-lion avatar and promises an epic mythological journey.