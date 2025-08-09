Next Article
Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kaantha' 1st single is out now
Dulquer Salmaan just shared "Panimalare," the first single from his new period drama "Kaantha."
Sung by Pradeep Kumar and Priyanka NK, and composed by Jhanu Chanthar and Sivam, the track brings a nostalgic romantic vibe.
Salmaan described it as "A love that echoes through time" when he posted it on social media.
More about the film 'Kaantha'
Set in 1950s Madras, "Kaantha" dives into the clash between tradition and modern ideas.
The story follows creative tensions between a director (Samuthirakani) and Salmaan's film hero character, leading to big changes—including renaming the movie itself.
Co-starring Bhagyashri Borse, the film is out September 12, 2025, with visuals aiming to capture vintage Madras in all its detail.