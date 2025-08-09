Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kaantha' 1st single is out now Entertainment Aug 09, 2025

Dulquer Salmaan just shared "Panimalare," the first single from his new period drama "Kaantha."

Sung by Pradeep Kumar and Priyanka NK, and composed by Jhanu Chanthar and Sivam, the track brings a nostalgic romantic vibe.

Salmaan described it as "A love that echoes through time" when he posted it on social media.