Bhumi-Samiksha Pednekar launch premium bottled water brand 'Backbay' Entertainment Aug 09, 2025

Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha have just launched Backbay, their own premium bottled water label.

It's a family-run venture that took two years to build, with bottles priced at ₹150 for 500ml and ₹200 for 750ml.

The sisters are aiming big—hoping to hit ₹100 crore in revenue within four years.