Bhumi-Samiksha Pednekar launch premium bottled water brand 'Backbay'
Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha have just launched Backbay, their own premium bottled water label.
It's a family-run venture that took two years to build, with bottles priced at ₹150 for 500ml and ₹200 for 750ml.
The sisters are aiming big—hoping to hit ₹100 crore in revenue within four years.
Eco-friendly packaging and women workforce
Backbay's water is bottled in Himachal Pradesh at a facility that mostly employs women and can churn out 45,000 boxes daily.
The packaging uses eco-friendly paper cartons with bio caps, and there are plans to add flavored sparkling water soon.
For Bhumi, this launch is personal—she says Backbay reflects their "dreams and values."