AMMA elections: Mohanlal-Mammootty impose media blackout to cool tempers
The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has told its members to refrain from speaking to the media about internal matters until polling day on August 15, hoping to cool down internal fights just before their elections.
This all started after a public argument over missing funds—one actor said there was only ₹2 crore left, while another claimed it was actually over ₹5 crore.
Tension is high ahead of the election
Veteran actors Mohanlal and Mammootty reportedly pushed for the media blackout to keep things from getting messier ahead of voting.
The upcoming election is already tense, with Shwetha Menon and Devan battling for president, and most other positions still up for grabs.
Meanwhile, controversies are piling up: Menon faced an obscenity case (which critics say was just election mudslinging), and another candidate has accused rivals of cyberattacks.
All this noise is making it tough to focus on what really matters in the polls.