AMMA elections: Mohanlal-Mammootty impose media blackout to cool tempers

Tension is high ahead of the election

Veteran actors Mohanlal and Mammootty reportedly pushed for the media blackout to keep things from getting messier ahead of voting.

The upcoming election is already tense, with Shwetha Menon and Devan battling for president, and most other positions still up for grabs.

Meanwhile, controversies are piling up: Menon faced an obscenity case (which critics say was just election mudslinging), and another candidate has accused rivals of cyberattacks.

All this noise is making it tough to focus on what really matters in the polls.