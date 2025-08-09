Aamir Khan reveals why 'Sitaare Zameen Par' isn't on OTT
Aamir Khan just confirmed on the On The Town podcast that his new film, "Sitaare Zameen Par," is open to being released on OTT platforms six months after its theatrical release.
"I've always wanted my films to come on OTT platforms but the period has to be six months," he shared.
Some partners weren't on board with this wait, so they stepped away from the project.
'Sitaare Zameen Par' hit theaters June 20
The movie hit theaters June 20, 2025, and landed on YouTube's pay-per-view from August 1.
Khan turned down big OTT deals because he wants everyone—including those without streaming subscriptions—to enjoy his films first in theaters or via PPV.
Khan believes 6-month gap keeps cinema special
Khan believes a six-month gap keeps cinema special while making space for digital releases like PPV.
He points out that with UPI payments and better internet access in India, more people can watch movies their way—without missing out if they don't have an OTT subscription.