Aamir Khan reveals why 'Sitaare Zameen Par' isn't on OTT
Aug 09, 2025

Aamir Khan just confirmed on the On The Town podcast that his new film, "Sitaare Zameen Par," is open to being released on OTT platforms six months after its theatrical release.

"I've always wanted my films to come on OTT platforms but the period has to be six months," he shared.

Some partners weren't on board with this wait, so they stepped away from the project.