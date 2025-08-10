Victory is in mind: Army chief on Pakistan-India conflict claims

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has ridiculed Pakistan's claim of victory against India in the recent conflict, highlighting the significance of narrative management. Speaking at IIT Madras, he said, "Victory is in the mind." He explained how Pakistan managed to convince its people they had won after "Operation Sindoor." "If you ask a Pakistani whether you lost or won...he'd say...my chief has become field marshal," he added.

Counter strategy How Indian forces countered Pakistan's narrative General Dwivedi also spoke about how Indian forces countered Pakistan's narrative through social media and other platforms. He said the first message they sent was "justice done," which resonated globally. The strategic messaging was simple but effective, he noted, citing press conferences by two women officers from the Indian Army and Air Force.

Doctrinal change Operation Sindoor marked doctrinal shift in military operations The Army chief also spoke about how "Operation Sindoor" marked a doctrinal shift in military operations. He compared it to a game of chess, where both sides made strategic moves. This operation was India's response to the Pahalgam massacre, which saw Pakistan-linked terrorists kill 26 innocent tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.